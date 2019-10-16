Lundin Mining (LUNMF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $369.25 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 1.90%.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.49. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $5.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

LUNMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

