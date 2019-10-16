Luna Coin Price Reaches $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. Luna Coin has a total market cap of $4,834.00 and approximately $279.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Luna Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last seven days, Luna Coin has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012520 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00222338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.01090859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000771 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027589 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00086954 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Luna Coin

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official website for Luna Coin is bitluna.org . Luna Coin’s official message board is lunacoin.org/forum

Luna Coin Coin Trading

Luna Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Luna Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Luna Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

