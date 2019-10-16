LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded LSB Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of LXU opened at $5.24 on Friday. LSB Industries has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $152.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 4.33.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.42. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $121.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LSB Industries will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Behrman bought 19,300 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn F. White bought 10,000 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,689 shares in the company, valued at $188,140.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 49,020 shares of company stock valued at $245,029 in the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LSB Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 67,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LSB Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in LSB Industries by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 460,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in LSB Industries by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in LSB Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

