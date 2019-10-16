LoyalCoin (LYL) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. During the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One LoyalCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $33.94, $13.77 and $5.60. LoyalCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $124,695.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00220623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.82 or 0.01086562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00028164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00086872 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LoyalCoin Profile

LoyalCoin’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LoyalCoin’s official website is loyalcoin.io . The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LoyalCoin Coin Trading

LoyalCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $7.50, $10.39, $51.55, $32.15, $33.94, $24.68, $20.33, $5.60, $24.43, $18.94 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoyalCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

