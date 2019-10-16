Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) Insider Duncan W. A. Budge Purchases 1,000 Shares

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) insider Duncan W. A. Budge bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,280 ($16.73) per share, with a total value of £12,800 ($16,725.47).

LWI stock opened at GBX 1,285 ($16.79) on Wednesday. Lowland Investment Company plc has a 12 month low of GBX 13.02 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,435 ($18.75). The firm has a market cap of $347.19 million and a PE ratio of -18.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,269.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,190.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Get Lowland Investment alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Lowland Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.88%.

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Lowland Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowland Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.