Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 10,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rudd International Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 24,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,684,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $118.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.96.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,429.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

