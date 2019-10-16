Loom Network (LOOM) Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last week, Loom Network has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $21.07 million and $3.98 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, YoBit, CoinExchange and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00220920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.44 or 0.01068809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00028600 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00086826 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,412,053 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

Loom Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DDEX, LATOKEN, Poloniex, Allbit, Hotbit, Bittrex, YoBit, Bitbns, Kucoin, CoinExchange, Upbit, DEx.top, Fatbtc, DragonEX, Coinbe, Tidex, GOPAX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

