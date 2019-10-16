LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is a genome editing company. It focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical needs. The company’s technology platform consists of GeneRide(TM). LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LOGC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGC opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 23.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after buying an additional 85,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 949,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after buying an additional 40,199 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

