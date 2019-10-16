LogiCamms (ASX:LCM) Trading Down 7%

LogiCamms Limited (ASX:LCM)’s stock price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.20 ($0.14) and last traded at A$0.20 ($0.14), 15,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 68,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.22 ($0.15).

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 million and a P/E ratio of 215.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75.

LogiCamms Company Profile (ASX:LCM)

LogiCamms Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering consulting, project delivery, asset performance, and maintenance services in Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Brazil, South Africa, and internationally. It offers site training services for workforces; specialist consulting services, such as flora, fauna and biodiversity assessments, GIS services and agricultural farm mapping, environmental management plans, monitoring, evaluation and reporting, hydrogeological assessments, soil and landfill environmental management, infrastructure environmental management, trench assessments and underground storage tanks, and regulatory consulting services; and asset performance services, including integrity management and compliance, maintenance and reliability engineering, maintenance and support services, training and development, and shutdown management.

