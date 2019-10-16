Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Trading Down 3.8%

Loblaw Companies Ltd (OTCMKTS:LBLCF)’s share price dropped 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.22 and last traded at $54.22, approximately 454 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.36.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.05.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LBLCF)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

