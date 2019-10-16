Litecoin Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.29 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $9.29 million and $76,850.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.98 or 0.02181268 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000128 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000350 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 646,656,707 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, Mercatox, SouthXchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

