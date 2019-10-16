Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Reaches $0.0204 on Major Exchanges

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $884,144.00 and $72,888.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00224553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.21 or 0.01086805 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00029257 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00086977 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network was first traded on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

