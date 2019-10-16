LiquidApps Hits Market Cap of $5.27 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $5.27 million and $1,590.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00220887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.01091543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00029525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00043383 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003394 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,017,161,559 tokens and its circulating supply is 371,743,266 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.