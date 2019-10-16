Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lionsgate is expected to benefit from increased premium programming and Starz subscriber growth in the near term. The availability of Starz on Hulu, in addition to DirecTV Now, YouTube TV and Sling, is a key catalyst. Further, investments in esports and mobile gaming are expected to diversify the company’s revenue sources in the long haul. Meanwhile, estimates have been stable ahead of the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings release. Lionsgate has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, continued investment in Starz is expected to hurt profitability and keep margins under pressure at least in the near term. Additionally, increasing investments in content, marketing and partnerships are expected to hurt profitability. Shares have significantly underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

LGF.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lions Gate Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of LGF.A stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.41 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

