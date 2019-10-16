Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of near breakeven for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $200-210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.88 million.Limelight Networks also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.1–0.1 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $2.70 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.90 to $3.70 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.20.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

LLNW traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.12. 1,134,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,063. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.52 million, a PE ratio of -156.00 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $51.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sajid Malhotra acquired 20,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Marth acquired 21,550 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.