LifePlan Financial Group Inc Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 33,233.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 24,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 17,575 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,493,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 76,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $32.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $31.55.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

