LiDCO Group’s (LID) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of LiDCO Group (LON:LID) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LID opened at GBX 4 ($0.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. LiDCO Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3.29 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.51.

Get LiDCO Group alerts:

About LiDCO Group

LiDCO Group Plc develops, manufactures, and sells hemodynamic monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, the United States, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company provides a range of closed and open pressure monitoring sets for use in the ICU, operating department, and Cath labs; and Stimpod NMS 450X, a quantitative neuromuscular blocking agent monitor.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for LiDCO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiDCO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.