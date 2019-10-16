LiDCO Group’s (LID) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of LiDCO Group (LON:LID) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LID opened at GBX 4 ($0.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. LiDCO Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3.29 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.51.

About LiDCO Group

LiDCO Group Plc develops, manufactures, and sells hemodynamic monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, the United States, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company provides a range of closed and open pressure monitoring sets for use in the ICU, operating department, and Cath labs; and Stimpod NMS 450X, a quantitative neuromuscular blocking agent monitor.

