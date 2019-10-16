Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the August 30th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Libbey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Libbey stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. Libbey has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $8.48.

Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $206.16 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Libbey by 164.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 84,831 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Libbey by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 322,009 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Libbey in the second quarter worth $125,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Libbey in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Libbey by 9.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter.

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

