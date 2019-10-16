Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Short Interest Update

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,670,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the August 30th total of 8,850,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

LXRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Gabelli raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. G.Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.70.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,044. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $350.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.91. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Sobecki acquired 99,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $239,190.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $32,884.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lonnel Coats acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 87,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,388.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 289,749 shares of company stock worth $618,230. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 59,685 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

