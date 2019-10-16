LendingClub (NYSE:LC) PT Lowered to $23.00

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its price objective lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $30.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 88.83% from the stock’s previous close.

LC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LendingClub from $23.75 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Maxim Group set a $23.00 target price on LendingClub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LendingClub has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $12.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 1.60. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.04 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Valerie Kay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $90,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,563 shares of company stock worth $510,603. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 35.2% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,692,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690,424 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,253,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in LendingClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,733,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,126,000 after acquiring an additional 425,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 372.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 290,875 shares during the last quarter.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

