LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. LeMaitre Vascular also reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.90 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 16.72%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. First Analysis raised LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 66,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,274,974.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,171,124 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $87,339.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,866.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,654 shares of company stock worth $4,423,865. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $621.80 million, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average is $29.96. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $36.06.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

