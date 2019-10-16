LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Shares Down 0.4%

LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) traded down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.76 and last traded at $14.82, 6,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 40,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12.

LEGRAND S A/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for LEGRAND S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEGRAND S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.