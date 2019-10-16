Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Kenneth E. Shipley Sells 1,918 Shares

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $30,208.50.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.67 million and a P/E ratio of 14.79. Legacy Housing Corp has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter worth $4,899,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Legacy Housing by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 574,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 384,980 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 203,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 126,958 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 63,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Legacy Housing in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oak Ridge Finl. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.