Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 325 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Legacy Bridge LLC lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $86.20. 364,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,694. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.47 and a 200 day moving average of $79.54.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at $18,295,188.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $76,373.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,598,169.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,701,484 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

