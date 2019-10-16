Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 105 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Biegel & Waller LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.47, for a total transaction of $9,925,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 76,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $13,410,704.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,784,238 shares of company stock worth $697,084,585 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nomura boosted their target price on Facebook from $226.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.32.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,381,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,222,428. The company has a market capitalization of $538.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

