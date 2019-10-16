Legacy Bridge LLC Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Stryker by 7.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.3% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $214.58. 144,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,696. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $144.75 and a 52 week high of $223.45. The company has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $1,012,895.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,279,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

