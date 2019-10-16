Legacy Bridge LLC Has $757,000 Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,097 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $5.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.95. The company had a trading volume of 247,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,697. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $167.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $131.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.34, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $189.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on salesforce.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.31.

In other salesforce.com news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.90, for a total transaction of $1,589,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $50,249.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,763,397.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,132 shares of company stock worth $41,846,837. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

