Legacy Bridge LLC Has $621,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 328,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,404,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 15,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

In other news, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total transaction of $10,416,135.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,047 shares in the company, valued at $10,761,713.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $7,579,197.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,179,030.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,172,163. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $156.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.75 and a twelve month high of $161.71.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.