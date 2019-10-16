Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LPTX. ValuEngine raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. Leap Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. On average, research analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 359,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 606,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.