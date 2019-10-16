Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Short Interest Update

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the August 30th total of 6,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $19.38. 922,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,428. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 88.09, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 26,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $493,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,371.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,647. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 679.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 426,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 372,110 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $277,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 15.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.9% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

