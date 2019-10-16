Langley Steinert Sells 78,272 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 78,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $2,295,717.76.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Langley Steinert sold 2,500 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $62,625.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 100,040 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $3,096,238.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Langley Steinert sold 79,672 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $2,402,110.80.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Langley Steinert sold 130,456 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $4,465,508.88.

On Friday, September 6th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $3,892,008.90.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $3,760,514.18.

On Thursday, August 8th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $3,849,742.74.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,971,844.98.

On Friday, August 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $4,307,626.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.87. CarGurus Inc has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $49.00.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $145.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 46.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,759 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter worth $45,149,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter worth $26,835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,585,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,687,000 after acquiring an additional 512,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CarGurus by 93.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 891,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,179,000 after acquiring an additional 430,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

