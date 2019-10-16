Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 222 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 548,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.70. CyrusOne Inc has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.01 million. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 60.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CONE shares. Guggenheim set a $81.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on CyrusOne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

