Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,182 Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 37.6% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,328,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,110 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,285,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,656,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,534,000 after buying an additional 639,881 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,627,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,261,000 after buying an additional 356,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on REZI. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

