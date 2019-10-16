Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $122.05 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $239.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $67.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.94.

In other news, Director Diane Carhart sold 9,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,451,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 24,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,931,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 821,957 shares of company stock valued at $127,169,948.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

