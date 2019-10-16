Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPX were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,517,000 after acquiring an additional 173,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,519,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,228,000 after purchasing an additional 27,328 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPX by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,101,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,359,000 after purchasing an additional 493,932 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,165,000 after purchasing an additional 107,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 917,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of SPX from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

SPXC stock opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. SPX Corp has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $41.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.39.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $372.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.65 million. SPX had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 26.81%. SPX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SPX Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

