Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 7,674 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 40,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 18,541 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 88,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MHI opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.