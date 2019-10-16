Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Position Lifted by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,615,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,172,000 after buying an additional 38,691 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,596,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,257,000 after purchasing an additional 716,703 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,184,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,844,000 after purchasing an additional 572,088 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,030,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,102,000 after purchasing an additional 92,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 10,436.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,706 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $81,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,798.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total value of $446,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,468 shares of company stock worth $1,946,168. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America raised Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.57.

LH traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,758. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $119.38 and a fifty-two week high of $178.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.82.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.