Kryll Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Kryll token can currently be purchased for about $0.0572 or 0.00000713 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. Kryll has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $7,899.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00219152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.01090731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00028041 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00086752 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll’s genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,510,580 tokens. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

