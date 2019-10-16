Knowles Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 7,949 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,319% compared to the typical daily volume of 560 call options.

KN opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Knowles has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $21.76.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. Knowles had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knowles will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $23.00 target price on shares of Knowles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knowles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 4,866 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $100,969.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,989,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 9,256 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $174,568.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,258 shares in the company, valued at $457,505.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,086 shares of company stock worth $1,440,538. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 100.0% during the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 82.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 576,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 260,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Knowles by 157.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 50,067 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Knowles by 4.2% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 121,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Knowles by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

