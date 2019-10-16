Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Knight Equity started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,447,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,517. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.98.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin Quast sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $156,892.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $58,091.04. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,940,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $553,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944,181 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,097.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,082 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,266,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,534,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,076,000 after acquiring an additional 467,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,280,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,290,000 after acquiring an additional 319,842 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

