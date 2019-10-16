Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Stock Price Up 4%

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG)’s share price rose 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, approximately 119,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 137,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 million and a PE ratio of -20.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29.

About Klondike Gold (CVE:KG)

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects located in Dawson City covering a 553 square kilometers of hard rock and 20 square kilometers of placer claims, including McKinnon Creek.

