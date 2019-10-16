Kleros (PNK) Price Tops $0.0069 on Major Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. During the last week, Kleros has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $3,264.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,583,810 tokens. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

