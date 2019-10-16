KISH BANCORP IN/SH (OTCMKTS:KISB) Trading Up 0.9%

KISH BANCORP IN/SH (OTCMKTS:KISB)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.40 and last traded at $29.40, approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.79.

About KISH BANCORP IN/SH (OTCMKTS:KISB)

Kish Bancorp, Inc provides banking solutions. Kish Bancorp, Inc is based in Belleville, Pennsylvania.

