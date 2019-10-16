Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 44.1% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 208,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 63,700 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,691.6% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 41,326 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 51,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 1,422,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,326,000 after acquiring an additional 23,052 shares in the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,487,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,682,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $7,980,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 241,579,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,510,945.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,928,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 241,879,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,538,840.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 705,000 shares of company stock worth $14,007,550. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.12.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.