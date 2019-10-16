Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Lifted by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,516,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 587,578 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.24% of Kinder Morgan worth $113,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,931,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 128,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Deborah Macdonald acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $99,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,830.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $7,980,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 241,579,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,510,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 705,000 shares of company stock worth $14,007,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.12.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,101,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,682,814. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.