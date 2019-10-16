KeyCorp Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Luxfer in a research note issued on Sunday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Luxfer’s FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Luxfer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

NYSE LXFR opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.07. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Luxfer had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.00 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,943,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 45.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,158,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,722 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,918,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 36.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 165,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the second quarter worth approximately $2,901,000.

In related news, CEO Alok Maskara bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,576.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Hipple bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.