Kevin M. Stein Sells 9,900 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.19, for a total transaction of $5,149,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,515.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $523.00 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $307.36 and a 12 month high of $555.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 101,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,221,000 after buying an additional 40,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $539.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $610.00 price objective on TransDigm Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $561.82.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

