Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Given New GBX 380 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 380 ($4.97) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Wednesday.

KMR traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 239 ($3.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,552. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 242.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 210.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $263.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69. Kenmare Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 174 ($2.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 259 ($3.38).

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

