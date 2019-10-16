Kelman Lazarov Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.6% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,773,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,339. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $121.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.23.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

