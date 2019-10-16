Kelman Lazarov Inc. Lowers Holdings in General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. trimmed its holdings in General American Investors Company Inc (NYSE:GAM) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 305.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GAM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.29. 243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,070. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $35.28. General American Investors Company Inc has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

In other news, Director Rodney B. Berens sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $39,841.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

